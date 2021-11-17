FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members on Tuesday set a COVID-19 positivity rate threshold to require masks in school buildings.
Board members voted, 4-1, to require masks in a school building when the positivity rate is at 3% or higher and expected to remain at that level for multiple days. Board Member Mike Rea was the lone dissenting vote.
The policy will go into effect on Monday, Nov. 22.
“This is a nice compromise between doing nothing and doing what the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends, which is wearing masks all the time,” said Board Member Mark Tilson. “There’s no perfect answer, but this gives us the ability to react.”
The policy also states that, should a mask requirement be instated at a school building, it would last for a minimum of five days.
Following the meeting, school board President Jessica Pape told the Telegraph Herald that the district will use its data to see if a building’s positivity rate will hold above 3% for two or more days.
In certain scenarios, a facility might have just passed the 3% mark, but multiple students who were previously out sick will return to the building healthy the following day. If the return of these healthy students is enough to push the positivity rate back below 3%, a mask requirement would not be implemented.
“We just want to make sure that we’re looking at real data,” Pape said.
She added that the policy can be changed at a later time should the board decide it is no longer needed.
“Everyone is still trying to figure it out,” she said. “We’ve only been at this for a year and a half. We’re still trying to adapt.”
The action generated little discussion, as the board already discussed the matter during a Nov. 8 work session. The 3% threshold that was settled on is the same as the threshold set by Dubuque Community Schools.
While Rea didn’t comment at Tuesday's meeting about his dissenting vote, he expressed at the Nov. 8 work session that he felt the threshold should be set higher than 3%.
Prior to a board-approved mask policy, Superintendent Rick Colpitts already had been alerting parents that masks would be required in a school if the COVID-19 positivity rate went above 3% of students and staff in a building. In multiple cases, facilities in the district enacted masking mandates when that threshold was passed.
A mask requirement was in place for several days at Western Dubuque High School in mid-October, when the school was hit with a COVID-19 outbreak resulting in more than 80 active student cases in a single day.
While numbers haven’t reached those levels at other schools, a couple of elementary schools also have had temporary mask requirements after hitting the 3% threshold.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the district had 29 active student COVID-19 cases and three staff cases, according to the district’s online COVID-19 dashboard. The district has about 3,200 students and 550 staff.
The only school within the district to report more than six COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday afternoon was Peosta Elementary School, which had seven. Cascade Elementary School was the only school to report zero cases.
Data shared at the Nov. 8 work session showed that Western Dubuque High School’s 3% threshold would be 32 or more positive cases, the highest total to hit that mark among the district’s schools. The lowest number of cases to hit the threshold would be at Cascade and Farley elementary schools, which would be 10 or more positive cases.
Colpitts also shared with the board on Tuesday that the district is working with different organizations to set up COVID-19 vaccine clinics at school facilities, though the clinics would not take place during school hours.
Tilson said he hoped having the clinics would get elementary students vaccinated, as the CDC recently approved the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.
“We just should be reinforcing and facilitating and promoting vaccines in elementary grades and doing what can to encourage families to help with this,” Tilson said.