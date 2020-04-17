SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

The death toll related to confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois continued to rise today as the state reported its highest single-day spike in new infections.

State officials reported another 62 deaths, pushing the state's tally to 1,134.

They also reported another 1,842 confirmed cases. The state total now sits at 27,575.

In Wisconsin, officials announced another 170 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

That pushed the state total to 4,045.

They also reported another eight related deaths, pushing that tally to 205.

In Iowa, officials today announced 191 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and seven additional related deaths.

The new cases pushed the statewide total to 2,332. The death toll now stands at 64.

Where are those cases? Check out the maps below:

Coronavirus map - Illinois - 4-17-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois as of Friday afternoon, April 17.
Coronavirus map - Wisconsin - 4-17-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as of Friday afternoon, April 17. 
Coronavirus map - Iowa 4-17-20 - web

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iowa as of Friday morning, April 17.

