Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were six more COVID-19-related deaths in the tri-state area as of Friday night. Grant County, Wis., reported three more, while one death each was reported in Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa.
- Dubuque County’s toll climbed to 89. It has increased by 11 in five days. The county had just 59 total deaths as of Nov. 1.
- Dubuque County had 143 additional cases of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s 14-day test positivity rate was 22.3% as of the latter time.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the number of confirmed cases, there were 3,311 “active” cases in the county as of 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 43 cases from 24 hours earlier.
- Jones County had another 73 cases in the 24-hour period. Its 14-day positivity increased to 40%, still the highest in the state.
The county’s case count has jumped in conjunction with an outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary. The Iowa Department of Corrections reported 71 COVID-19-positive inmates, a total of three inmate deaths and 43 positive staff as of Friday afternoon. The DOC reports 721 inmates and 87 staff that are “no longer positive,” which is different than the Iowa Department of Public Health’s definition of “recovered.”
- Clayton County had 29 new cases in the 24-hour period, at the end of which the county’s 14-day positivity rate stood at 26.5%. Delaware County had 26 new cases and a rate of 25%. Jackson County had
- 24 new cases and a rate of 27.5%.
- The state health department did not provide updated county-level hospitalization data Friday.
As of Wednesday afternoon, 51 Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized. Also hospitalized were 27 infected Jones County residents, 17 from Clayton County, 15 from Jackson County and nine from Delaware County.
- The state on Friday reported an outbreak in a 10th area long-term-care facility. Great River Care Center in McGregor had 35 confirmed cases, with two already recovered. The state also reported significant case increases at some other local centers. As of 5 p.m. Friday, the counts were Luther Manor Communities, Dubuque — 82 cases (an increase of six); ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 13 cases (up one); Shady Rest Care Center, Cascade — 12 cases (up five); Dubuque Specialty Care — 70 cases (up 64); Good Neighbor Home, Manchester —
- 81 cases (no change); Edgewood Convalescent Home — eight cases (up one); Anamosa Care Center — 59 cases (up 21); Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 30 cases (up 24); and Elkader Care Center —
- 22 cases (up 17).
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed case count topped 200,000 and stood at 203,978 at 5 p.m. Friday, an increase of 4,264 over 24 hours earlier. The state’s related death toll rose by 29 to 2,135.
In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 45 new cases Friday; Iowa County, 24; Crawford County, 16; and Lafayette County, 11.
- In Wisconsin there were 6,473 new cases, pushing the total to 344,945. There were 78 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 2,954.
In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported nine new cases Friday.
- In Illinois, there were 13,012 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as 126 related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 634,395 cases and 11,304 deaths.