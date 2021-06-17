The Dubuque County Board of Health is taking steps to fill any holes created by the closure of Test Iowa sites next month.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds unexpectedly announced Wednesday afternoon that Test Iowa sites — the state government’s chief COVID-19 test collection front — will close after July 15. It includes the remote site at Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, in Dubuque.
Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert told the board of health the news had surprised staff at Epic, which has operated the local remote site since mid-June 2020.
“(Epic CEO) Kelly McMahon sent me an email telling me that she too was just informed (Wednesday),” Lambert said. “She also said the testing numbers have been way down. I’m hoping that’s a good sign, that people aren’t experiencing signs and symptoms and then hesitating to go in to get tested. I’m hoping that just because of our numbers of vaccinations, we’re not seeing the transmission of the COVID.”
Dubuque County broke 50% of its total population at least partially vaccinated on Wednesday. That keeps it as the second highest vaccination rate of any county in the state.
Infectious disease specialist and board member Dr. Hendrik Schultz said that, luckily, the county is in decent shape in terms of testing opportunities.
“It is my feeling that among the medical community, they’re close at least to having the capacity to handle testing,” he said.
Should a need arise, however, the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team is exploring using some of the county’s American Rescue Plan dollars to provide testing. County Supervisor Ann McDonough said that was an authorized use.
“Regarding the Rescue Plan money, testing is something that can be paid for, just like PPE,” she said. “That’s one of the reasons the Biden administration rolled out such big dollars. They wanted county-level dollars to address whatever we need.”
Lambert said the incident management team is also exploring using some of the more than $8 million the county has received from the American Rescue Plan to offer financial incentives to those vaccinated.
“We know Polk County is doing a drawing with federal dollars,” she said. “We’re not the experts on if we did a drawing — say $500 to $1,000 a week for people who have started or completed their vaccines — if a permit would be needed. Would we need a gambling license?”
The incident management team will meet Friday to assemble a proposal to use that money for incentives.
Schultz said ramping up outreach, including through incentives, could help avoid an outbreak of the new-to-the-U.S. Delta Variant of COVID-19 in the fall.
Lambert said Dubuque County needs to vaccinate 3,345 more adults to meet the 70% threshold President Biden has issued as a goal by July 4.