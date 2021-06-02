The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- One additional death related to COVID-19 was reported in both Clayton County, Iowa, and Grant County, Wis. In Clayton County, the additional death raised the county’s total to 57. In Grant County, the additional death increased the county’s overall deaths to 86.
- As of Tuesday, 138,485 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county area had been fully vaccinated — 57.0% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Clayton County reported one additional case of COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, bringing its total to 1,706.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics continue to be regularly scheduled in Dubuque County. The next will be from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Epic Health & Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Dubuque. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.3%. Rates in other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 1.5%; Delaware County, 1.8%; Jackson County, 3.9%; and Jones County, 5.3%.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday. The most-recent data states that, as of May 25, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. One such resident each of Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton and Delaware counties were hospitalized.
- Iowa reported 49 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 371,473.
- The state reported two additional related deaths, so the death toll increased to 6,057.
- The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced that vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon on the first floor of Royce Hall from June 3 to Aug. 12. They are free and open to the public. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Face coverings are required in all university buildings. For more information, call the Grant County Health Department at 608-723-6416.
- Crawford County, Wis., reported one more case of COVID-19, raising its overall total to 1,766 cases.
- In Wisconsin, 58 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total to 610,224. The state reported a total of 7,094 deaths, an increase of 16.
- Illinois reported 1,382,587 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, an increase of 401 cases in 24 hours. The state’s related death toll rose by eight to 22,835.