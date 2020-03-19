More cancellations, postponements and delays were announced Wednesday as concerns over COVID-19 continue to impact the tri-state area.
Wednesday's notices include:
IOWA
- All City of Maquoketa buildings were closed to the public as of noon Wednesday. City employees will continue to work and will be available via phone or email. Payments, permit applications and other paperwork can be left in a drop box outside City Hall. The only city building that will remain open is the police department. Parks will remain open, but gatherings must be kept to 10 or fewer people.
- The Salvation Army of Dubuque has closed all Senior Center activities, including monthly potluck and other social events; all fine arts programming for adults and kids; and Bible study. The food pantry, the social services and Sunday worship, though it will only be viewable via Facebook livestream.
- Clarke University has canceled or postponed most on-campus events until the pandemic has abated. Those events include Clarke Day, Musical Menus, Blue and Gold Visit Day, a March 31 lecture from Dr. Moshe Szyf, Tri-College Take Back the Night, the Instrumental Music Final Day Concert and residence life's 2020-2021 housing selection night.
- The Dubuque Federation of Labor has canceled a legislative crackerbarrel set for Saturday, April 4, at Diamond Jo Casino.
- All events at the Jackson County Fairgrounds and the Pearson Center are cancelled until April 1.
- The Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa is closed until further notice.
- Dubuque's Veterans Freedom Center is closed until further notice.
- Hospice of Dubuque has canceled the spring support group that was set to begin Tuesday, April 7.
- The Ruth Suckow Memorial Library in Earlville is closed to walk-in traffic. Curbside service will be available during normal hours. Call 563-923-5235 or sent an email to librarian@earlville.lib.ia.us for more information.
WISCONSIN
- All City of Lancaster buildings closed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, with the exception of airport hangars. City Hall will open April 7 for the spring election. Anyone who would like to vote early can call City Clerk David Kurihara at 608-723-7445 or deputy Clerk Aja Taylor at 608-723-3700 to make arrangements.
- The Lafayette County Courthouse is closed to the public, as is the county jail, though clergy and attorneys still will be admitted.
- Most Crawford County government buildings are closed, except to people who have appointments. The courthouse and courtrooms will remain open but only to people who need to visit in person. Payments can be dropped off in a lockbox by the dispatch center. Visitation and extra activities at the Crawford County Sheriff's Department have been canceled.
- Cuba City police have locked up the multi-use courts at Splinter Park to discourage gatherings of 10 or more people.