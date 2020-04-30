Local leaders are trying to work with state officials to get the staff and residents of a Dubuque long-term-care facility tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.
But concerned that a state response might not be swift enough, county officials are opting to take action on their own.
Dubuque County Board of Health members voted, 4-2, on Wednesday to use appropriated funding to purchase tests from United Clinical Laboratories for all staff and residents of Dubuque Specialty Care.
“I’m looking at trying to get the results back sooner, not only for the residents but also for their families,” said Board Member Diane Pape-Freiburger.
Members of the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Command Team began Wednesday optimistic that a state response program soon would direct testing resources to Dubuque Specialty Care, where an “outbreak” was declared Tuesday after three residents and one staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.
At least three confirmed cases at such a facility is considered an outbreak by the state. It was the first outbreak in Dubuque County.
Mary Brimeyer’s mother resides at Dubuque Specialty Care. She said during Wednesday’s meeting that she had been in contact with staff.
“(My mom) has not been tested,” she said. “They don’t know when the tests will come. They hope sometime this week, but there is no definitive answer from (Iowa Department of Public Health).”
The facility’s owner and operator, Care Initiatives, indicated that it was working with state and local health agencies to have testing done.
“We’ve not been given an exact date yet, but it seems like it’s soon,” said spokesman Jason Bridie. “It sounds like the government agencies are coordinating to provide some amount of testing, but the logistics are still being worked out.”
But prior to the Board of Health vote, Dubuque County Supervisor Jay Wickham urged local action.
“Why wouldn’t we proactively move in and test those staff members with the tests we already have?” he asked.
According to county Public Health Director Patrice Lambert, Dubuque Specialty Care had 85 staff members and 60 residents to test.
She expressed concerns about purchasing the tests from United Clinical Laboratories because testing requires a physician’s order. She also expressed fears that the move could impact the county’s ability to receive assistance from the state.
“If IDPH says ‘No, it has to be this way. If you do your own initiative, we’ll move onto the next long-term-care (facility),’ I would hate to do something and find that out later,” she said.
The county team said early Wednesday that the state had informed them Tuesday night of a new initiative to test for COVID-19 in all residents and staff at long-term-care facilities with at least one confirmed case of the virus.
During Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state was “ramping up as quickly as we can” testing of residents and employees of such facilities.
“We will be providing testing kits to a number of long-term-care facilities throughout the state so that they may test themselves when there has been a positive case identified in their facility,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds reported that state pandemic strike teams had been sent to test employees of facilities in Tama and Muscatine counties this week but did not specifically mention a “new initiative.”
Local officials have requested that such a team be deployed to Dubuque County as well.
As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no word that state staff would be coming soon to the county or the facility in Dubuque with the outbreak.