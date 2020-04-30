News in your town

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Open for business: A list of local eateries still serving

McConnell open to state aid in next virus relief package

Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines

Trump says he won't extend social distancing guidelines

Many field hospitals went largely unused, will be shut down

U.S. economy shrank at 4.8% rate last quarter as virus struck

9 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; new cases in Grant, Jo Daviess, Jones counties

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday night)

Wisconsin Republicans praise Evers' spending cuts and call for more

Gilead drug proves effective against coronavirus in U.S. study

9 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; statewide total jumps by 467

Local officials: New state initiative will test all residents, staff at nursing homes with COVID-19 cases

Grandview Gallop organizers announce cancellation of 2020 event