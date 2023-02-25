Iowa is expected to dismantle its dedicated webpage for COVID-19 data and instead publish an unspecified amount of that data weekly in its existing respiratory virus surveillance reports starting April 1.

Further, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services will cease its requirement for clinical labs to report the results of COVID-19 tests.

