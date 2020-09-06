Nearly one month after a citywide mask mandate took effect, Dubuque leaders and local public health officials said they believe they are seeing signs of its effectiveness.
City Council members approved the mandate in early August in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it took effect on Aug. 8. It requires that everyone in the city 3 years of age and older must wear a face covering in indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when maintaining 6 feet of social distance is not possible, with limited exceptions.
Violators can be fined $10 and issued a civil citation if noncompliance persists.
Dubuque police have not issued a single citation, and city officials believe they have seen signs of progress.
“I really feel that it is working,” said Mayor Roy Buol. “I’ve noticed a marked increase in the number of people who are wearing masks, and I think there are a lot of people in the community who are comfortable going out to a store or being out in public for the first time in a while.”
Specific COVID-19 data for the city of Dubuque is not tabulated, but the State of Iowa provides a range of measures broken down to the county level.
State figures tracked by the Telegraph Herald show that in Dubuque County as of 5 p.m. Aug. 8, compared to 5 p.m. Saturday — a span of four weeks — the 14-day positivity rate had fallen, the number of “active” COVID-19 cases was down significantly and the number of people with the coronavirus who were hospitalized was markedly lower. But some of those variations could be linked to outside factors, and the 14-day positivity rate has started climbing in recent weeks.
Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan cautioned that this four-week period might not fully illustrate the merits of the mask requirement.
“We often don’t see the results of our strategies immediately,” she said. “We may have to give the mask ordinance a little more time to measure the effectiveness.”
She explained that this lag time is largely due to the fact that a substantial amount of time can pass — sometimes as many as 14 days — between the point when a person contracts the virus and when the person produces a positive COVID-19 test.
Efforts to assess the impact of the mandate also are impacted by a range of other factors. Chief among them is the lack of figures specific to the city of Dubuque.
Additionally, not all other variables have been constant during this time, with the resumption of school being one major change that has occurred.
Even so, Corrigan said public health officials largely agree that masking up can be beneficial is containing COVID-19.
“The public health community encourages mask-wearing,” she said. “We know it can make a difference in lowering the spread. We just don’t know how much.”
THE NUMBERS
At 5 p.m. Aug. 8, the first day that the mask mandate went into effect, there were 1,665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County, along with 31 related deaths. Nineteen people with the coronavirus were hospitalized, and the two-week positivity rate was 14.5%. The number of “active” cases — determined by subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered from the total number of cases — was 643.
A look at each of those figures shows:
- The county recorded 495 additional cases in the latest four weeks, compared to 726 in the four weeks before the mandate. But testing also has decreased. There were 4,654 tests completed in the last four weeks, compared to 5,769 in the four weeks prior. For those two four-week stretches, the positivity rate was 12.6% before the mandate and 10.6% since it went into effect.
- However, the two-week positivity rate continues to fluctuate, as measured on Saturdays, and has started ticking up again. Based on the TH’s calculations using the state’s totals, it stood at 8.5% on Saturday, July 11. It continued to climb on the next four Saturdays, reaching 14.5% on Aug. 8, then fell the next two Saturdays, to 10% on Aug. 22. It has since increased twice on Saturdays and stood at 11.2% at 5 p.m. Saturday.
- The number of “active” cases in Dubuque County stood at 455 on Saturday. It was at 488 four weeks before the mandate.
- Five people with COVID-19 have died in the county since the mandate. That compares to eight in the previous four weeks.
- Nine people with the coronavirus were hospitalized in the county as of Saturday, according to the most-recent state data. That figure, too, has seen some broad fluctuations, as measured on Saturdays. It stood at 8 on July 11 and July 18 before climbing the next two weeks, reaching 24 on Aug. 1, before dropping for the next four weeks, to seven on Aug. 29.
MAKING PROGRESS?
Dubuque City Council member Brad Cavanagh said he believes that the mask mandate was “the right direction” for the city to take in the past month but added that “the true answer (to its effectiveness) will be in the numbers.”
Reliance on such numbers is complicated by persistent discrepancies between state calculations and the figures uncovered by the Telegraph Herald, which utilize underlying state statistics.
Over the past two weeks, for instance, an analysis by the TH shows a positivity rate for Dubuque County of 11.2%. The state-reported rate was just 8.3%.
Lt. Ted McClimon, public information officer for the Dubuque Police Department, believes the city’s mask requirement has resulted in more citizens wearing face coverings.
“People are complying pretty well with it, even though there were varying opinions about the mandate,” he said.
Over the past four weeks, the department has received 46 complaints.
McClimon said the vast majority come from citizens who observe others failing to wear face coverings within businesses.
When they are able to do so, officers immediately visit the site of the complaint and make contact with the people who are not wearing a mask.
“We are looking to educate them on the ordinance, why it is in effect and we are hoping for voluntary compliance,” McClimon said. “We are also handing out masks to these individuals.”
A pivotal point for local mask mandates is right around the corner.
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will hear from county mayors, members of the county Board of Health and citizens on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to discuss a proposal to mandate mask use countywide.
The Dubuque City Council also will meet that night for a special session in which members will discuss the mask mandate and when the requirement eventually might be lifted.
A memo written by Corrigan, and released among meeting documents Friday, underscores the wide variety of metrics and trends that could influence the future of the mandate.
Corrigan indicated that the 14-day positivity rate, the trendline for recent cases and deaths, and the capacity of testing are all among the data points that should be evaluated. On top of that, she states that capacity at health care facilities, recent outbreaks and vaccine availability also come into play.
WORKING TOGETHER?
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has declined to enact a statewide mask mandate while encouraging residents to use them. She also has repeatedly asserted that cities and counties cannot implement mask orders unless she says they can.
Cavanagh said the effectiveness of a city mask requirement is compromised when the state doesn’t issue a similar mandate.
“Mask ordinances and mask mandates are so much more effective if we can get all leadership on the same page,” he said. “I hope Governor Reynolds moves in that direction.”
The lack of a countywide mandate also dampens the impact of the current city requirements, officials said.
“There are people who live in Farley and work in Dubuque. And there are some that live in Dubuque and work in Dyersville,” said Corrigan.
Cavanagh, meanwhile, emphasized that governmental leaders alone cannot stop the spread. The cooperation of business has been critical to the success of the local ordinance, he added.
Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar in Dubuque is among the many local businesses that have adapted during the pandemic and associated government mandates.
Owner Kevin Scharpf explained that customers are not required to wear a mask when they are seated at a table.
However, they are asked to wear a face covering as they enter or leave the business. They also are expected to wear one when they get up from their seat to use the restroom.
In many ways, the requirement has helped the eatery, he said.
“For people that truly believe in (the effectiveness of wearing masks), it has made them comfortable going out in public and eating a meal here,” said Scharpf. “For those that don’t believe in it, (wearing a mask) is a small ask.”
FALLING BEHIND
While the patchwork nature of local mask mandates complicates efforts to assess their effectiveness, experts agree that face coverings are an effective way to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Dr. Bobby Koneru, the medical liaison for Dubuque County regarding COVID-19, said a comprehensive study that appeared this summer in the peer-reviewed health care journal Health Affairs provides a telling glimpse at how mask policy has affected the COVID-19 spread on a nationwide level.
The study concludes that “U.S. states mandating the use of face masks in public had a greater decline in daily COVID-19 growth rates after issuing these mandates compared with states that did not issue mandates.”
“The argument I keep hearing repeatedly from people who are against (mask mandates) is there is no evidence that it works,” Koneru said. “We now have good evidence that states that have implemented statewide mask mandates have shown a drop in the spread of the virus and states that don’t have mask mandates — Iowa being one of them — have some of the highest case rates in the country right now.”
The problem in Iowa is accelerating quickly.
The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, in an article last week, stated that “Iowa has replaced Texas, Florida and Arizona as the nation’s COVID-19 hot spot.”
To many medical experts, the state’s current position is hard to stomach given many of the natural advantages the state has in slowing the spread.
“I think any type of geographic advantages in Iowa — the fact that the state has inherently more space, the lack of population density — all of that has been negated because of poor policy,” said Koneru.