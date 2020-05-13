LANCASTER, Wis. -- Two more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported today in Grant County, along with an additional related death.
The county now has had 71 confirmed cases and 10 related deaths. At least 14 people confirmed to have the coronavirus have recovered.
One more case each was reported in Crawford and Lafayette counties today. Their totals now stand at 18 and 15, respectively.
No new cases were reported in Iowa County, which remains at 10 cases.
No related deaths have been reported in those three counties.
Statewide, there were 291 new cases confirmed in Wisconsin -- an increase of 98 compared to Tuesday's daily total.
The daily totals had fallen for four consecutive days before Wednesday. The state total now is 10,902.
Three additional related deaths were reported, pushing the tally to 421