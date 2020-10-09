SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- A former principal of a local high school recently died following a three-month battle with COVID-19, according to his family.

Duane Bark died on Wednesday night, his family announced. Bark was the principal at Prairie du Chien High School for nine years, departing in 2002. 

Currently, he was superintendent of Markesan (Wis.) District Schools. 

He had been hospitalized July, according to the family, who told media outlets in the Markesan area that Bark did not have any underlying health issues when he contracted the coronavirus. 

