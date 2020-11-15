Dubuque County reported 177 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, boosting the county’s total to 7,805.
It marked at least the 12th consecutive 24-hour period in which 100 or more new cases were reported as of 11 a.m. in Dubuque County.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Dubuque County, where the toll remains 78.
Delaware County reported an increase of 73 confirmed cases, pushing the county’s total to 1,190. The county’s related toll remained at 18.
Jones County reported 39 additional cases, for a total of 1,819. The county’s death toll remained at eight.
Iowa Department of Corrections data continues to show a massive outbreak at Anamosa State Penitentiary, involving 728 active inmate cases and 19 active staff cases as of Friday.
Jackson County reported 27 additional cases, for a total of 1,208. The county’s death toll remained five.
Clayton County reported 11 additional cases, for a total of 834, with the related death toll remaining at four.
The state is tracking outbreaks at 10 local long-term-care centers, including five at Dubuque County facilities, the second-most of any county statewide behind Scott County.
As of 11 a.m. today, there were no changes in the 24-hour period in the counts at:
- Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque -- 76 cases and 18 recovered
- Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque -- 21 cases and 18 recovered
- ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 11 cases and five recovered
- Dubuque Speciality Care -- six cases and two recovered
- Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- seven cases and two recovered
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 81 cases and 64 recovered
- Edgewood Convalescent Home -- seven cases and two recovered
- Anamosa Care Center -- 38 cases and none recovered
- Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- six cases and none recovered
- Elkader Care Center -- five cases with one recovered
Statewide, Iowa reported 4, 429 additional cases during the 24-hour period, increasing the state’s total to 184,685.
The related death toll in Iowa rose by 13, to 1,985.