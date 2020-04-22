The 108 new cases of COVID-19 announced by Iowa public health officials this morning include one resident in each Dubuque and Jones counties.
The statewide total of confirmed infections now stands at 3,748. Seven more deaths were reported this morning as well, bringing the statewide tally to 90.
One new case was reported in Dubuque County, bringing the total to 49 residents, one of whom has died. Another case in Jones County brings its total to 17.
Eight cases -- one of which resulted in a death -- have been reported in Clayton County. Jackson County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Delaware County has three.