Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 162. Jones County also had one additional such death, for a total of 51. Crawford County, Wis., added another death, so its toll moved to 16.
- Another 23 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Dubuque County during that 24 hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday dipped to 10%.
- Jackson County had seven new cases confirmed during that timeframe, and its 14-day positivity rate ticked up to 11.4%. Jones County added five cases, and its rate increased slightly to 11.4%. Delaware County had three new cases, and its positivity rate dipped slightly to 10.4%. Clayton County had no new cases and its 14-day rate dipped to 6.3%.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, two Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list. Stonehill Care Center reports 14 cases during the past 14 days, according to the state. Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation has had one case confirmed in the past two weeks.
- The state did not provide updated hospitalization data on Friday. The most recent figures, showing totals as of Tuesday afternoon, showed seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 who were hospitalized. The hospitalization total for Jones County was five, Delaware and Jackson counties both had four, and Clayton County had one.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,004 during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, pushing the total to 317,692. The state’s related death toll increased by 45 during that time to 4,577.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 12 new cases on Friday. Lafayette County saw an increase of six cases. Crawford County declined by one case, according to state figures, which sometimes happens when a case is initially attributed to the wrong county. Iowa County reported no new cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 1,567 new cases Friday, pushing the total to 539,915. There were 49 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,860.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County showed three new cases Friday.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 4,156 new cases reported Friday, along with 71 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 1,120,528 cases and 19,138 deaths.