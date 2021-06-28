The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Sunday’s developments included:
- Three additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.
- As of Sunday, 147,452 residents of the TH’s 10-county coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 5, at Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association, 660 Iowa St., Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The State of Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data on Sunday. The most-recent data showed that, as of Tuesday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties were hospitalized at that time.
- Iowa reported 54 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Sunday, increasing the state’s total to 373,583. The state’s death toll rose by two to 6,133.
- As of Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,504,028 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 56.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not update its statewide reporting website on Sunday. As of Friday, the state reported 612,506 cases of COVID-19 and a death toll of 7,280.
- As of Sunday, 2,850,477 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, 57% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Illinois Department of Public Health recently moved to updating COVID-19 data on its website Monday through Friday. As of Friday, the state was reporting 1,390,432 COVID-19 cases and a death toll of 23,199.
As of Sunday, 5,751,341 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 53.1% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.