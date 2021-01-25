Nineteen additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 11 a.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 11,641.
The county's death toll remained at 159, the sixth-highest in the state.
The county’s 14-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 10% as of 11 a.m. today.
Jackson County reported two additional cases for a total of 1,951. The county's death toll remains at 32.
Delaware County reported two additional cases, raising the total to 1,764. The county's death toll remains at 36.
Jones County reported four additional cases, raising the total to 2,750. The county's death toll remains at 50.
Clayton County reported no additional cases, remaining at 1538. The county's death toll remains at 49.
As of 11 a.m. today, three Dubuque County long-term-care facilities remain on the state’s outbreak list, though two of the homes do not show a current outbreak. Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque has had 72 cases, none of which were reported in the past 14 days. The state lists Ennoble Nursing and Rehab as having 60 cases, one of which had been reported in the past 14 days. Stonehill Care Center reported 15 cases as of 11 a.m. today, 14 of which have come in the past 14 days.
Statewide, Iowa reported 469 additional cases as of 11 a.m. Monday, bringing the state’s total to 313,280. The state reported no new deaths, remaining at 4,488.