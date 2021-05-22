Two additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total moved to 13,406.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported, so the county's toll remained at 209, the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Five additional cases were reported in Jackson County as of 11 a.m. today. The county's total rose to 2,236.
One additional case was reported in both Jones and Clayton counties, raising their respective totals to 2,995 and 1,701.
The State of Iowa did not report any additional cases in Delaware County between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today. The county's total remained at 2,104.
There were no additional related deaths reported in Jones, Clayton, Jackson or Delaware counties as of 11 a.m. today. The counties' death tolls remained at 57, 56, 42 and 21, respectively.
Statewide, the number of people with COVID-19 to date rose to 370,500 as of 11 a.m. today, an increase of 170 during the 24-hour span.
No additional COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time, so the state death toll remained at 6,035.