MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A Manchester hospital is warning against possible scams associated with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Regional Medical Center advises residents to avoid responding to solicitations about vaccines or providing any type of financial or personal identification information by phone, text message or email, according to a press release.

It states that once a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the general public, clear communication will come via federal and state agencies and local health care organizations.

