Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Seven additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.
- The number of fully vaccinated Dubuque County residents rose by 405 to 11,520 — or 11.8% of the county’s population.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 64,979 residents in the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — 21.5% of the area’s population.
- There were no additional related deaths in the 10-county region during the 24-hour span.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 2.9%. Rates for other area counties in Iowa were Clayton County, 0.7%; Delaware County, 1.9%; Jackson County, 2.4%; and Jones County, 2.4%.
- Iowa did not provide new county-level hospitalization data Tuesday.
The most-recent figures, as of Saturday afternoon, showed that seven Dubuque County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one fewer than on Thursday. No such residents of Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties were hospitalized as of Saturday.
- As of Tuesday, no local long-term-care facilities were among the nine listed on the state’s outbreak list.
- Iowa reported a statewide increase of 560 additional people confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday, increasing the state’s total to 339,778.
- The state reported 15 additional related deaths during the 24-hour span, increasing the total to 5,574.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, 622,531 Iowans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 7,094 from 24 hours earlier. A total of 293,783 Iowans were fully vaccinated, a 24-hour increase of 7,193.
- In Wisconsin, Crawford County health officials announced that the county’s vaccination waiting list was open to everyone currently eligible in Wisconsin. That includes health care workers; long-term-care staff and residents; police, fire and correctional institute personnel; individuals age 65 and older; education and child care staff; utility and communications workers; food supply chain workers; non-front-line essential health care workers; and congregate-living facility staff and residents. To be added to the county’s waiting list, visit crawfordcountywi.org/health.html or call 608-326-0229.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 463 additional COVID-19 cases, for a total of 567,334. The state reported 29 additional related deaths in 24 hours, increasing the death toll to 6,510.
- Wisconsin also reported 1,088,339 residents had received at least one dose of vaccine — 18.7% of the state’s population.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County health officials announced they received their vaccine shipment for the week. Vaccine appointment registration for the first dose clinic on Friday, March 12, at Midwest Medical Center started Tuesday evening. Visit jodaviess.org to review instructions on how to register.
- Statewide, Illinois reported an additional 1,510 cases, increasing the total to 1,201,027. The state reported 16 additional related deaths, increasing the toll to 20,781.
- Illinois also reported 2,268,830 residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,194,320 were fully vaccinated.