Five days after Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque announced that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19, test collection kits from the Iowa Department of Public Health still had not arrived.
Sunnycrest Administrator Cris Kirsch informed the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday that — despite her requesting the kits on Friday, when the positive case was discovered — the facility still was waiting.
“All preparatory work we can do here is done — labels for all the bottles. All lab requisition sheets for residents and staff have been completed,” she said. “(Visiting Nurse Association) is going to help with staff testing, so (Sunnycrest’s licensed nursing staff) can do resident testing. I’m just waiting for the FedEx man to come to see if he has our shipment.”
The infected staff member had “no direct resident contact” and had last been at the facility on June 2.
Local officials had said Monday morning that they expected the kits later that day. Plans called for all of the about 160 staff and all residents to be tested.
Kirsch said she then was told by an Iowa Department of Public Health representative on Tuesday to expect kits Wednesday or today but received no guarantee.
“Many nursing homes are trying to get testing to enter phase two for opening,” she said. “She said they are overloaded. I’m sure they’re overloaded by many nursing homes asking for those testing kits.”
County Public Health Executive Director Patrice Lambert said she, too, tried to secure the kits for Sunnycrest as quickly as possible by contacting IDPH.
“I think we did do everything we could have possibly done,” she said.
Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a phased process through which long-term-care facilities can open to visitors, a practice that has been banned since March due to the pandemic. The first phase requires the testing of all staff and residents.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said half-jokingly that the county might have been better off handling things locally.
“It seems like we could get on Test Iowa, go to Sunnycrest, load up people and drive them to Cedar Rapids and back faster than we could get tests to Dubuque,” she said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham recommended strongly again to begin collecting samples with kits on hand, rather than waiting.
“Why can’t we secure the tests from (United Clinical Laboratories) locally and use that inventory and their method to fulfill the order?” he asked. “If you wait for Des Moines, wait for Washington, D.C., you’ll be disappointed. We’re all crying in our soup here when we have the ability to do it locally.”
Kirsch shared the group’s frustration but said she was wary of deviating from directives from the state unless she was sure of the processes by which that would be done.
“If I get those other test kits, then who is my courier? Who is going to run them? Where are the results going to go?” she asked. “This is a coordinated effort through LabCorp. They have a succinct process in place. I would like to be involved in developing any new process before I say, ‘Yes.’”
County Supervisor Dave Baker said that if the state has not delivered tests by today, he would support pursuing local testing. He said to prevent these delays in the future, he might support that anyway.
“We should have things prepared to do this locally, so that we don’t have to wait on the state,” he said. “If they’re not going to provide the service, we need to take care of our citizens in a timely manner.”
The state was able to send a team of surveyors to Sunnycrest on Monday to monitor staff procedures and policies. That, Kirsch said, the facility passed with flying colors.
County Board of Supervisors interim Executive Director Ed Raber reported Wednesday that Dubuque County also still is waiting on an answer to whether a Test Iowa site will come to the county.
Last week, county officials received word that they could have a Test Iowa site for COVID-19 sample collections if they could partner with a local health care facility to conduct the collections. A few facilities’ administrators responded with questions about how the sites would work, which were passed on to IDPH.
The agency has not responded.
Meanwhile, Raber has talked to other counties where clinic-based sites are located already to find some of those answers himself.