The first confirmed case of a COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Dubuque County, local public health officials announced this afternoon.
One case of the B.1.1.7 variant has been confirmed among county residents, according to the Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team.
The variant is often referred to as the UK variant because it was first detected in the United Kingdom, and it is currently the most common variant. The Iowa Department of Public Health today announced that 38 more cases of the variant had been confirmed in the state. That increased the state's to-date total to 63.
"This increase in the number of detected variants comes in part as a result of increasing the number of tests being sequenced by the State Hygienic Lab for the B.1.1.7 variant," states a press release from the Dubuque County team. "Based on epidemiologic and modeling data, researchers believe that the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of COVID-19. Researchers believe current COVID-19 vaccines will likely protect against B.1.1.7, and additional studies are ongoing."
Both local and state public health officials stressed that residents should get vaccinated as soon as they are able.
"Reaching herd immunity will be important in slowing virus transmission," states the county release, which also stressed that residents need to continue to practive mitigation measures to reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread through the community.