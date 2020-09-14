Twenty-three additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,398.
Those 23 new cases came from 105 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 26,466. That means the county had a positivity rate of 21.9% during that 24-hour span. The county's overall positivity rate remains at 9%.
Jones County reported seven new cases in that 24-hour period, bringing the county's total to 222. Delaware County added five more cases, increasing to 285. Jackson County added three more, so its total is now 264. Clayton County remained unchanged at 214.
No additional related deaths were reported in any of the five area counties during the 24-hour period. As of 11 a.m. today, the death tolls were: Dubuque County, 37; three each in Delaware, Clayton and Jones counties; and two deaths in Jackson County.
Statewide, there were 395 new confirmed cases reported in that 24-hour stretch, bringing the state's total to 74,815.
Iowa's related death toll rose by four to 1,222.