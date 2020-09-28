SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

In Iowa, there were 659 additional cases of COVID-19 reported from 11 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. today, for a total of 86,918.

The death toll in Iowa rose by two to 1,317.

In Wisconsin, 1,726 new cases were reported today, pushing the total to 117,588.

There were two additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,283.

In Illinois, 1,709 new confirmed cases were reported today, along with 13 additional deaths.

That brought the state’s totals to 289,639 cases and 8,614 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Illinois? (9-28-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Iowa? (9-28-20)
Buy Now
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (9-28-20)
Buy Now

 

 

