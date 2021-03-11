CORRECTED: An earlier version of this story included an incorrect number of new Dubuque County residents confirmed to have COVID-19.
Three additional COVID-19-related deaths of Dubuque County residents were reported between 11 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's death toll increased to 199 -- the sixth-highest among counties in the state.
Eight additional Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during the 24-hour period.
That increased the county’s total to 12,483.
Six more residents in Delaware County were diagnosed with the coronavirus, raising the total to 1,871.
There were three more each in Clayton and Jones counties. Their respective totals rose to 1,605 and 2,859.
One additional infected resident was reported in Jackson County, for a total of 2,109.
There were no additional related deaths in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties. Their respective death tolls remained at 54, 40, 39 and 55.
As of 11 a.m. today, no local long-term-care facilities were among the five still on the state’s outbreak list.
Statewide, there were 414 more residents confirmed to have COVID-19 in the 24-hour span that ended at 11 a.m. today. That pushed the state's total to 341,423.
The state also had 20 additional related deaths, so that count climbed to 5,621.