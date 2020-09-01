EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. – East Dubuque school officials are suspending bus service for today due to COVID-19.
In-person classes will be held for students who can arrange a ride to and from school and remote learning will be held for junior high and high school students without rides, according to a message posted to the district’s website. Elementary school students who do not have rides to school will receive an excused absence.
The message states that one bus driver is out after testing positive for COVID-19.
“We now have reason to believe that we may have more bus drivers that will have to quarantine,” the message states.
The message states that the district “will be working on an alternate transportation plan for kids that cannot get a ride if our bus drivers do have to quarantine.”
The plan will include fewer drivers and routes.