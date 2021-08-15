The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Saturday’s developments included:
- Jo Daviess County, Ill., saw 20 new cases since Wednesday, while Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin each added 15 more cases in that time period. Lafayette County added nine and Crawford County added six.
- No additional related deaths were reported in the TH’s 10-county coverage area since Wednesday.
- Between Wednesday and Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed an increase in the level of community transmission of COVID-19 in more area counties. Delaware, Dubuque and Jones counties in Iowa and Iowa County, Wis., remained at a “high” level of transmission, the highest rating given out by the CDC. Jackson County jumped from “moderate,” the third-highest of the four ratings, to “high.” Grant County, Wis., and Jo Daviess County, Ill., moved from “substantial,” the second highest rating, to “high.” Lafayette County moved from “moderate” to “substantial.” Clayton County remained at “substantial,” and Crawford County, Wis., remained at “moderate.”
- As of Saturday, 153,592 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 63.1% of the area’s population that is at least 12 years old.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at the Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- The most-recent Iowa county-level hospitalization data showed that, as of Aug. 11, four residents of Dubuque County were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four from one week earlier. Three such residents of Delaware County and three from Jones County were hospitalized, an increase of three in each county. Jackson County remained at one resident hospitalized, and Clayton County went from one to zero.
- The State of Iowa provides updated COVID-19 figures only once per week, on Wednesdays. As of Wednesday, 387,273 Iowa residents have had COVID-19, an increase of 4,872 from a week earlier. Seventeen additional deaths were reported, increasing the total to 6,210.
- The CDC reported that as of Saturday, 1,590,465 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, 59.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 3,211 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 636,344. The state’s related deaths increased by nine to 7,471.
- As of Saturday, 3,059,172 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 61.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 6,593 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Wednesday, raising the state’s total to 1,457,687. The state’s related deaths increased by 43 to 23,594.
- As of Saturday, 6,267,985 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, 57.8% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.