In Iowa, there were 499 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported during the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at which time the total was 49,702.

There were 12 additional related deaths reported statewide. Iowa’s death toll stands at 949.

In Wisconsin, 478 additional cases and five more related deaths were reported Wednesday.

That pushed the state’s total to 62,263 cases and 1,011 deaths.

In Illinois, 1,645 new confirmed cases and 16 related deaths were reported Wednesday.

The state tallies rose to 198,593 cases and 7,672 deaths.

Where are those cases? Check out the attached maps.

(The maps are based on the latest data released by state health departments. In some cases, local health departments might announce cases or deaths prior to them being included in the statewide figures.)

Where is COVID in Iowa? (8-12-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Where is COVID in Wisconsin? (8-12-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin as of Wednesday.
Where is COVID in Illinois (8-12-20)
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois as of Wednesday

