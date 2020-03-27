Officials announced Friday that another 56 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa, including the two more cases in Dubuque County.
The state now has a total of 235 positive cases and three confirmed deaths. Officials announced Tuesday that a Dubuque County resident was the first person in the state to die after a diagnosis. Two more deaths were reported Friday.
There have been 3,740 negative tests across the state, according to a press release.
More than 130 new cases were reported Thursday in Wisconsin. The state's total now sits at 842. Thirteen people have died.
More than 10,000 people tested have not had the virus.
Nearly 500 cases were confirmed in Illinois on Friday. The state now has 3,026 total cases. Thirty-four people have died.
Where are those confirmed cases in each state? Check out the latest maps: