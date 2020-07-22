An aide to Gov. Kim Reynolds said today that concerns with the quality and safety of coronavirus testing at a busy clinic in Dubuque prompted the state to sharply reduce its operations this week.
The state will send 2,000 additional kits to Dubuque County to make additional testing available to residents at other area clinics to fill the gap, said Reynolds communications director Pat Garrett.
The Dubuque County Public Health Incident Management Team reported on Monday that the governor’s office directed Epic Health and Wellness, 1075 Cedar Cross Road, Suite 1, to not take more than 100 COVID-19 test samples per day going forward. The clinic is only open from 6 to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday.
The site, part of the governor's $26 million Test Iowa program, had been processing up to 550 samples per day and regularly had long lines.
Local officials previously said they had received no explanation for the changes. Garrett had said Monday and Tuesday only that the changes were requested "to align their process with other sites across the state" and did not elaborate.
Democratic lawmakers representing Dubuque at the state and federal levels reacted with outrage and questioned whether the Republican governor was deliberately trying to limit testing in a hot spot to keep case counts down.
Garrett denied that claim. Today, he said the state had concerns with the quality of operations at the site and ordered that it be limited "to focus on ensuring safety protocols and quality of the test procedure."
Garrett said the county health department will make the 2,000 new test kits available to other clinics.
"The state of Iowa is continuing to scale up COVID-19 testing capacity as we continue to combat the pandemic," he said.
City and county officials previously said they were unaware of any quality concerns at the clinic, which didn't return a message seeking comment.
Democratic lawmakers spoke with another Reynolds aide by phone today and said she cited lines that could take up to three hours at the clinic as one of the state's concerns.
State Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said she did not hear a valid excuse for the cutbacks in testing from the governor's aide.
"The response of the governor should have been, 'We will send you more staff and more resources and more tests,'" James said. "That's the appropriate response in the middle of a pandemic. Not, 'Oh, you have long wait times? Oh, we're going to pull that back.' That was one excuse among others."
State Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said in a text message that other clinics in hot spots around the state also have long lines for testing. She said speculation about the governor's motivation for cutting testing would continue "since they just pulled the rug out from under us without a good reason."