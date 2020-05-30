Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Thursday’s developments included:
- Seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dubuque County from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. The county’s total as of that time stood at 341. With no additional related deaths, the county’s toll remained at 18. Five people with the coronavirus were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the most-recent state data. A total of 164 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in the county have recovered.
- The case count at Dubuque Specialty Care still was at 49 on Friday, with 12 recovered. It remains the only long-term-care facility in Dubuque County with an outbreak, meaning at least three confirmed cases. Statewide, 39 such outbreaks now are being reported, but there are none in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson or Jones counties.
- One additional confirmed case was reported each in Clayton and Jackson counties from 5 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday. Clayton County’s total now is 33, while Jackson County sits at 12. Only 20 counties in the state had a lower case total than Jackson County as of Friday.
- Statewide, 371 new cases were reported in that time span. The state’s total stood at 18,956 as of 5 p.m. Friday. Eighteen additional related deaths were reported, so the state tally stood at 524.
- In Wisconsin, one additional case each was reported in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties. Their respective totals now are 95, 15 and 28.
- The Iowa County Health Department on Friday also announced two “public health investigations:” of Lands’ End and of CrestRidge Senior Living, both in Dodgeville. The department reported that two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among Lands’ End employees, while two cases had been confirmed at the senior-living site.
- Statewide, there were 733 new cases reported Friday, pushing the total to 17,707. Eighteen additional deaths were reported, so that total stands at 568.
- In Illinois, the state reported an additional 1,622 cases, along with 86 more related deaths. The state totals now stand at 117,455 cases and 5,270 deaths.
- For the second consecutive day, no additional cases were reported Friday in Jo Daviess County.