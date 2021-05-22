The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Friday’s developments included:
- Five additional residents of Dubuque County were confirmed to have COVID-19 between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday, raising the county’s total to 13,404.
- No new COVID-19-related deaths were reported during that time.
- The TH shares daily vaccination updates based on data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers for local counties and states provided by the CDC during its Friday update were unchanged from Thursday.
- As of Friday, 133,149 residents of the Telegraph Herald’s 10-county coverage area had been fully vaccinated — 54.8% of the area’s population of those 16 and older.
- Walk-in vaccination clinics are regularly scheduled in Dubuque County through Friday, June 25. The next clinic will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Visiting Nurse Association. See the full list of upcoming vaccination clinics at
- .
- Clarke University has made changes to its building and campus face covering policy. Effective today, fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask or practice social distancing when in buildings owned by the university or on campus premises. The university also states it “will continue to provide and reinforce a safe environment and maintain our other strong mitigation practices, including enhanced cleaning protocols and providing temperature checkpoints and hand sanitizing stations.” Individuals who are fully vaccinated are welcome to continue wearing masks.
- Southwest Wisconsin Technical College announced Friday the school will transition to a “mask-friendly” campus, effective immediately. The press release states that the use of masks and social distancing is no longer required for individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on campus.
- Officials with Hartig Drug announced an incentive program to encourage people to receive COVID-19 vaccines. Individuals who receive their first dose of a vaccine through Thursday, May 27, at Hartig are eligible for a $10 gift card. Those wishing to access the incentive must mention it at the time of their appointment.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, Dubuque County had a 14-day positivity rate of 1.3%. Rates in other area Iowa counties were Clayton County, 1.6%; Delaware County, 1.7%; Jackson County, 4.7%; and Jones County, 3.7%
- The State of Iowa provided new county level hospitalization data Friday. The most recent data stated that, as of Thursday, three residents of Dubuque County with COVID-19 were hospitalized, one less than Tuesday. Two such residents of Delaware County were hospitalized, same as reported Tuesday. One such resident in each of Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties was hospitalized, the same as Tuesday.
- Statewide, Iowa reported 168 additional residents with COVID-19 in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Friday, increasing the state’s total to 370,363. The state reported 10 additional related deaths, so the total increased to 6,035.
- As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 1,310,692 people had been fully vaccinated in Iowa — 52.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 16 years old.
- Wisconsin reported 406 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, increasing its total to 607,992. The state’s death toll rose by eight, moving the total to 6,986.
- As of Friday, 2,464,457 Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 52.9% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.
- In Illinois, the state reported another 1,573 new cases on Friday, as its total climbed to 1,373,457. An additional 20 related deaths were also recorded. There have been 22,556 statewide to date.
- As of Friday, 4,750,034 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 46.5% of the state’s residents who are at least 16.