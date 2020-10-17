Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported two more COVID-19-
- related deaths between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. The death toll for the county is now at 52.
- Jo Daviess County also reported two more deaths Friday. County public health officials said one of the individuals was in his/her 80s and the other in his/her 90s.
- There were 84 additional cases of COVID-19 reported in Dubuque County between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday.
- The new cases came from 282 tests, so the county’s positivity rate during that 24-hour span was 29.8%. The county’s to-date positivity rate increased to 13.2%.
- With 901 new confirmed cases and 2,913 new tests during the past two weeks, the county’s 14-day positivity rate as of 5 p.m. Friday was 30.9%. The TH’s calculation, based on the state’s totals, continues to exceed the state’s reported 14-day positivity rate due to the state’s practice of not counting recent confirmed cases until all data is received, such as the date of birth of the testee. This practice drives down the positivity rate even though those cases have been confirmed in a specific county. The state
- reported Dubuque County’s 14-day positivity rate as 13.9% on Friday evening.
- By subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered in Dubuque County from the number of confirmed cases, there were 1,611 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Friday, a decrease of six from the previous day.
- Delaware County reported 17 new cases on just 33 tests for a 24-hour positivity rate of 51.5%. By the TH’s calculations, the two-week positivity rate for Delaware County is at 43.5%. The state website puts the rate at 19.1%.
- Jackson County reported 19 more cases in that 24-hour span; Clayton County, seven; and Jones County, five.
- Another area long-term-care center was added to the list of facilities with outbreaks. The State of Iowa now is reporting an outbreak at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, with seven cases as of 5 p.m. Friday. Executive Director Janet Warren said both residents and staff members have been infected. “The residents are in quarantine in a COVID unit, and the staff were sent home immediately to quarantine,” she said in a press release.
- Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 73 cases, with 41 recovered. MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care increased by five to 33 cases, with 18 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque continues to have 19 cases, with 16 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has four positive cases, with one person recovered.
- The state reported Friday on hospitalizations by county as of Thursday. Dubuque County had 24; Clayton County, one; Delaware County, five; Jackson County, five; and Jones County, two.
- Iowa’s statewide confirmed caseload grew by 1,494 cases during the 24-hour span, reaching 105,134 as of 5 p.m. Friday. The related death toll increased by 17, moving to 1,523.
- In Wisconsin, Iowa County reported 18 new cases Friday; Grant County reported 11; Lafayette County reported 10 new cases; and Crawford County reported five.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported a record 3,861 new cases Friday, which followed a record day of 3,747 on Thursday, and another record day Tuesday. The statewide total stands at 166,186. There were 21 additional related deaths, so the state count moved to 1,574. The number of people hospitalized continued its steady increase this week, rising to an all-time high of 1,101, following Thursday’s all-time high of 1,043.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County reported 13 new cases Friday. The county also is one of 34 statewide at a “warning level” for COVID-19 because of increases in at least two risk factors, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The risk factors tracked by the state include more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in a week; the number of deaths increasing; a surge in weekly emergency department visits; weekly hospital admissions; and clusters of positive cases.
Statewide, Illinois reported Friday 4,554 new cases, along with 38 additional deaths. That brought the state’s totals to 336,174 cases and 9,165 deaths.