The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination. Thursday’s developments included:
- Wednesday of this week was supposed to be the start of the Iowa Department of Public Health only providing weekly updates — on Wednesdays — of its COVID-19 data website, but Dubuque County’s county case total changed markedly between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. A total of 18 more residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 during that time, according to the state data.
- If accurate, that would be Dubuque County’s highest single-day total of new cases since the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. on April 17.
- However, state data shows only an increase of 23 cases statewide during the 24-hour period that ended at 5 pm. Thursday, so it’s unclear if Dubuque County’s total is accurate. Efforts to reach IDPH officials on Thursday night were unsuccessful. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, Iowa’s case total stood at 374,358. The state’s related death toll remained at 6,149.
- During the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Thursday, state data shows three more cases in Clayton County, two fewer cases in Delaware County, two more cases in Jackson County and four fewer cases in Jones County.
- In Wisconsin, there were three more cases in Grant County, one more in Crawford County and one less in Lafayette County. Iowa County was unchanged, as was Jo Daviess County, Ill.
As of Thursday, 149,291 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which is 57.7% of the area’s population of those 12 and older.
- The next Dubuque County walk-in vaccination clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today at Visiting Nurse Association, 660 Iowa St., in Dubuque. See the full list of vaccination sites at bit.ly/3uEtQNO.
- Last week, Iowa health officials announced that county hospitalization figures would be updated once per week on Thursdays. However, as of 5 p.m. Thursday, hospitalization figures had not been updated.
As of Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 1,529,865 Iowans had been fully vaccinated, or 57.2% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 204 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 613,484. The state’s death toll rose by four to 7,335.
As of Thursday, 2,936,243 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which represents 58.7% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- Illinois reported 1,394,852 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, an increase of 617 cases from Wednesday. The state’s death toll rose by 11 to 23,289.
As of Thursday, 5,917,735 Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, which is 54.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.