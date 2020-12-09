Twelve more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the five area Iowa counties between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today. Dubuque County's death toll increased by four, moving the total to 119 as of 11 a.m. today. Jones County's total increased by three to 27 deaths. Jackson County increased by three to 21. Clayton County's death toll increased by two to 22.
Delaware County was unchanged at 26 deaths.
Statewide, the total number of deaths increased by 102 to 3,021 as of 11 a.m. today.
A change in the way the State of Iowa reports COVID-19-related deaths is likely contributing to the increase.
Under the state's previous methodology, deaths were only counted when the decedent had had a polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 test. Not included were cases where a reported death could be matched with a positive antigen test result , nor other cases in which COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death in the death record, but there is not a positive PCR test result on file with the department.
The new methodology is based on the CDC’s cause-of-death coding, which allows for a listing of COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor to death as determined by a health care provider.
Dubuque County reported 64 additional cases of COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. today, increasing the county’s total to 9,762. The county’s 14-day positivity rate was at 12.8%.
Jackson County reported 24 cases in the same period, giving the county a total to 1,579.
Delaware County reported 14 cases for a total of 1,518. Clayton County reported 11 cases, for a total of 1,221. Jones County reported seven additional cases in the 24-hour period, increasing the county’s total to 2,423.
The state continues to report on outbreaks at 10 long-term care facilities in this five-county region. The case counts as of 11 a.m. today were:
DUBUQUE COUNTY
Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade -- 22 cases, an increase of one
ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque -- 20 cases
Dubuque Specialty Care -- 73 cases
Bethany Home in Dubuque -- five cases
Stonehill Care Center -- 20 cases, and increase of three
CLAYTON COUNTY
Great River Care Center in McGregor -- 39 cases
Guttenberg Care Center -- 48 cases
DELAWARE COUNTY
Good Neighbor Home in Manchester -- 85 cases
JACKSON COUNTY
None
JONES COUNTY
Anamosa Care Center -- 65 cases
Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center -- 72 cases
Statewide, a total of 2,542 new cases were confirmed from 11 a.m. Tuesday to 11 a.m. today, pushing the total to 248,782.