Starting Monday, every person in the City of Dubuque 3 years of age and older, with limited exceptions, must wear a face covering in public, including in pharmacies, grocery and retail stores.
Dubuque City Council members voted Thursday, 7-0, to approve an ordinance mandating cloth facial coverings in indoor public settings and in outdoor settings when maintaining six feet of social distance is not possible.
The council chose not to reduce the capacity limits at bars, restaurants and fitness centers.
“This is a life-and-death public safety and public health issue that nobody else has addressed,” City Council Member Ric Jones said. “People are coming home discharged from the hospital with a brand-new chronic pulmonary disease that’s going to last them a lifetime … and it’s a virus that can attack any tissue in the body.”
Jones continued: “It’s a really deadly, ugly virus that we’ve got to stop. And as a nation we’ve done a terrible job of stopping it.”
A recent White House report recommended that in Dubuque County, based on its heightened, “red zone” COVID-19 activity, bars and gyms should be closed, restaurants should restrict indoor dining and promote outdoor dining, and that all business retailers and personal services require masks.
Public health and infectious-disease experts are in near-unanimous agreement, and multiple studies have verified that face coverings are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has encouraged Iowans to wear face masks when they are unable to remain at least 6 feet away from others in public. Reynolds has rebuffed calls from medical and public health professionals to require masks, arguing last week that such mandates are ineffective and often are not enforced.
The governor’s office also has said Reynolds’ emergency management authority pre-empts local mandates.
City officials and the Iowa League of Cities, however, argue that the city can legally “institute a face-covering requirement, capacity limitations or both” through the Home Rule Amendment to the Iowa Constitution passed by voters in 1968, allowing cities and counties to govern themselves.
The amendment allows local governments to set standards more stringent than state law, unless otherwise expressly prohibited, “to improve the peace, safety, health, welfare and convenience of its residents.”
City officials noted concerns of possible retaliation from the governor’s office, including a possible injunction and legal challenge. However, to date, neither the governor’s office or the state attorney general’s office have taken action against Iowa cities for their mask mandates.
Dubuque joins Muscatine, Iowa City and Johnson County in issuing face covering requirements. Dubuque County, Linn County and Polk County are also considering mask mandates.
Enforcement
Council members chose to forego a proclamation, as violations would be a criminal charge — a simple misdemeanor, subject to a total minimum fine of about $140.
“We thought that was overly burdensome for the criminal justice system,” said City Manager Mike Van Milligen. “We believe we could accomplish the goal keeping it as a civil matter.”
Instead, with the ordinance, violations will “be processed similarly to a parking ticket” with a $10 fine that increases to $15 after 30 days unpaid, Van Milligen said.
Enforcement would fall to the police department, with response prioritized based on other pending calls for service at the time, according to city officials.
“(O)fficers would be strongly encouraged to attempt to gain compliance through conversations with offenders. Officers could be provided with masks to offer individuals who don’t have a mask,” according to a city memo from City Attorney Crenna Brumwell, Assistant City Manager Teri Goodmann and Police Chief Mark Dalsing.
Additionally, masks will be available to the public at the city’s six fire stations, Van Milligen said.
If those efforts fail, officers’ next actions could lead to the person being issued a civil citation.
Businesses have always had the right to refuse service to individuals who do not comply with the business’s rules. Under the ordinance, should a customer refuse to wear a mask and push the issue, an individual could also be charged with trespassing should police be called, according to city officials.
“Our main goal is to try to convince people to comply,” Dalsing said. “For the most part, I think we will see compliance.”
Council also chose to forgo restricting capacity at bars, restaurants and gyms to 50%, as in many cases doing so would be less restrictive than under the governor’s statewide emergency proclamation.
Currently, such establishments are allowed to operate at full capacity. However, bars and restaurants must ensure 6 feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking.
In many cases, that would limit establishments to less than 50% of capacity, depending on the size of the facility, Van Milligen said.
Additionally, the state announced last week that it will ramp up enforcement and issue stiffer fines, a suspension and possible revocation of a business’s food or alcohol license or permit for documented violations.
Calls for a mandate
On Wednesday, the Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors voted to ask Reynolds to allow local municipalities to enact mask mandates.
“The chamber believes public health is economic health, and we want our businesses and economy to be able to stay open,” said chamber President and CEO Molly Grover.
Council members echoed that sentiment in voicing their support for a mask ordinance.
“Impacting us all is the reality that as the virus escalates, our economy deflates,” Mayor Roy Buol said. “We need to do what we can, while we still can.”
Buol and the rest of the council also urged residents who might be upset by the mandate to see past the “inflammatory political arguments, but rather to the vulnerability of their children, their parents, their grandparents and others who are immune compromised.”
Council Member Laura Roussell echoed those comments.
“Many people are already wearing a mask,” Roussell said. “And, for those that aren’t, I ask you if you would be part of the solution. You could be infected and not even know it. And whenever I have to choose between safety and a little bit of inconvenience, I’m always going to choose safety.
“And when we talk about the economy, ... I’m thinking of people — moms and dads who could lose their job because their place of employment had to shut down, or people who are unable to put food on the table, because they’re not working.”