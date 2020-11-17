BOSCOBEL, Wis. – Boscobel Area School District will switch to virtual learning on Monday, Nov. 23.
The change includes elementary, middle and high school students and is part of a series of schedule changes for the remainder of the semester outlined in a letter to families posted on social media.
Students will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 7. Wednesdays will remain virtual.
In-person instruction would continue through Wednesday, Dec. 23, when students will be released for winter break.
When returning from our winter break on Monday, January 4, classes will resume but will be virtual. Students will remain in virtual learning through Wednesday, Jan. 13, and will return to in-person learning on Thursday, Jan. 14.