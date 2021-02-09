More than 3,300 Dubuque County residents had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the latest data from the state.
It showed that 3,353 Dubuque County residents had received the required two doses of vaccine to be fully vaccinated. The county's total was the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Johnson and Linn counties and tied with Scott County.
Dubuque County's total had increased by 284 people since Saturday.
Meanwhile, 8,677 other Dubuque County residents had received their first dose as of Tuesday -- a total that was 1,354 more than Saturday.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Tuesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 1,478 who have received one dose (an increase of 138 from Saturday); 608 fully vaccinated (an increase of 157)
- Delaware County residents: 1,509 who have received one dose (increase of 53); 567 fully vaccinated (increase of 88)
- Jackson County residents: 1,509 who have received one dose (increase of 229); 471 fully vaccinated (increase of 25)
- Jones County residents: 1,813 who have received one dose (increase of 444); 467 fully vaccinated (increase of 29)
On Feb. 1, Iowa opened vaccination eligibility to people considered to be in the Phase 1B category. Individuals in Tier 1 take priority, including first responders, PK-12 staff, early childhood education and child care workers. Individuals aged 65 years and older are eligible at any point during Phase 1B.
State public health officials reported today that as of Tuesday, 95,642 people statewide had been fully vaccinated, 31,596 more than reported Feb. 2. A total of 173,358 had received one dose so far -- an increase of 38,202 from Feb. 2.