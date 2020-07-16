News in your town

62 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours resulting from 709 tests

Quarantine, isolation, social distancing: What do they mean?

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

24 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 8 more cases, 1 more death in Grant County

Jackson County Pro Rodeo canceled over health, safety concerns

GermanFest called off in Guttenberg, but plans to hold 2 other summer events still on

Shullsburg Cheese Fest called off

University of Dubuque Heritage Center will delay season