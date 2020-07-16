MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The Maquoketa Chamber of Commerce announced today on its Facebook page that is has canceled its 21st Annual Timber City Adventure Race scheduled for Aug. 8 due to a recent increase of positive COVID-19 cases.
Instead, the 5K triathlon will go virtual.
"Our top priorities are the safety of those registered, those volunteering, and our community," the chamber wrote in a Facebook post. "Because of the live event being canceled, registration will now only be $10. We will also be doing some Facebook live prize drawings for those who register."
Those still wishing to participate in the virtual challenges on their own can register at runmaq.com and post photos and videos participating in the challenges using the hashtag #racetogetherapart.
For more information, contact the chamber at 563-652-4602 or visit www.runmaq.com.