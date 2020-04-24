SHERRILL, Iowa -- Officials from a Sherrill camp for people who have special needs have decided to cancel the summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Camp Albrecht Acres' board of directors announced today that the summer camp season has been canceled. That includes all residential and day camps, as well as Camp Be-A-Friend, according to the camp's website.
All camp fundraising activities have been canceled through the month of July. That includes the June 7 Country Breakfast, the June 28 fireworks and Chuck-A-Duck and the July 9 golf outing.
"We feel that this is the right decision to safeguard the health and safety of our campers and staff, especially those who are most vulnerable," directors wrote in a letter posted to the camp's website.
Campers who have paid 2020 fees can request refunds or ask that their payments be held for 2021.