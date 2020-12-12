MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mineral Point Unified School Board members voted this week to continue virtual-only learning until the winter break.
During the emergency meeting, school board members unanimously voted to continue with that model through Dec. 22, according to an online announcement.
They also unanimously supported having students return to a four-day in-person model after the break, starting on Jan. 4, with Wednesdays being all-virtual days; and to return to a five-day in-person schedule starting on Jan. 18.
Online-only learning will continue to be available to families that request it.