More than 8,000 Dubuque County residents now are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
New data released by the state Wednesday shows that 8,232 county residents have received the required two doses to be fully vaccinated. The total represents an increase of 291 from Tuesday, and the county's total remains the fourth-highest in the state, trailing only Polk, Linn and Johnson counties.
Meanwhile, 10,340 county residents have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Wednesday, an increase of 23 from 24 hours earlier.
The totals for neighboring counties as of Wednesday were:
- Clayton County residents: 2,482 who have received one dose (a decrease of 19 from Tuesday); 1,038 fully vaccinated (an increase of 164)
- Delaware County residents: 1,649 who have received one dose (increase of 20); 984 fully vaccinated (increase of 22)
- Jackson County residents: 2,618 who have received one dose (increase of two); 958 fully vaccinated (increase of 50)
- Jones County residents: 2,229 who have received one dose (decrease of nine); 1,230 fully vaccinated (increase of 20)
State public health officials reported today that as of Wednesday, 196,106 people statewide had been fully vaccinated. A total of 350,218 had received just one dose so far.