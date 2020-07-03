Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- Another record high in Dubuque County with 70 additional cases between between 5 p.m. Wednesday and 5 p.m. Thursday. The county’s total stood at 606 cases at 5 p.m. Thursday. No additional related deaths were reported in that time frame, and five people diagnosed with the coronavirus were hospitalized Thursday, three more than on Wednesday.
- The number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 who have recovered in Dubuque County increased by 10 during this time period to 389, according to the state website. By taking the total number of confirmed cases and subtracting the number of related deaths and recovered, the county had 195 “active” cases as of 5 p.m. Thursday, an increase of 60 from 24 hours prior.
- The number of completed COVID-19 tests climbed by another 566 during the time frame. The county’s total of 11,213 tests ranks seventh in the state.
- There was no change in the case count for outbreaks at two long-term-care facilities in the area. Dubuque Specialty Care has had 51 cases with 38 recovered. Edgewood Convalescent Home has had 10 confirmed cases, nine of whom are now recovered.
- Elsewhere, three more cases were confirmed in Delaware County at 5 p.m. Thursday, bringing its total to 48.
- Two more confirmed cases were reported during the time period in Jackson County and one more in Jones County. Clayton County had no increase and remains at 39 cases.
- Statewide, 758 additional cases were confirmed as of 5 p.m. Thursday, raising the total to 30,209. Two more related deaths were recorded, so that toll climbed to 719.
- In Wisconsin, three more cases were reported in Grant County, pushing its total to 164. Crawford County also had three more, so it sits at 38 with 32 recovered. Iowa County increased by one Thursday, and Lafayette County held steady at 74 cases.
- In Wisconsin, another 539 confirmed cases were reported Thursday, pushing the state’s total to 29,738. Seven more related deaths were reported, so the toll stood at 793.
- In Illinois, an additional 869 confirmed cases and 36 related deaths were reported Thursday. The statewide totals stood at 144,882 cases and 6,987 deaths.
- Jo Daviess County reported two new cases Thursday for a total of 47.