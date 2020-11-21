Months after area health officials worried about the arrival of students from all over to local colleges, those leaders now worry about local natives returning home from higher education institutions elsewhere and their potential to spread COVID-19.
Many college students will head to their hometowns in the coming days, and due to the ongoing pandemic, most will remain there through the new year. That is because many higher education institutions have decided to offer only virtual classes from Thanksgiving to the winter break to prevent infected students from returning to campuses.
In Dubuque County, the 19-to-24 age group already easily accounts for the most cases to date — 16%, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data as of Monday shared by county officials. The next highest groups, with about 8% of total cases each, are 25-to-29 and 55-to-59.
“Our positivity rate among college-aged students is much higher than that of the state overall,” said County Supervisor Ann McDonough during a meeting this week.
And with the county’s overall 14-day positivity rate continuing to be elevated and new case counts high, local officials are concerned about college students returning with the idea of being social top of mind.
“We’re concerned with the behaviors of that age group,” said Diane Pape-Freiburger, vice chairwoman of the Dubuque County Board of Health. “When they come back, the fear is they’re going to want to hang out with their friends from high school, who they haven’t seen since the beginning of the school year or longer.”
The message from the Dubuque County COVID-19 Incident Management Team: Do not do so in person.
“We can’t stress enough, do it virtually,” said county Health Department Director Patrice Lambert. “Don’t go hugging or visiting each other’s homes.”
Lambert said she already receives calls from members of the community concerned when they pass by bars and see them packed with young people. That prompted McDonough to wonder if a meeting between the county supervisors and bar owners might be in order.
In conversations with people in this age group, Pape-Freiburger said it is concerning that many still think they are not in danger from the coronavirus because they are young and healthy.
But the data shows that those people certainly can contract the virus and, in some cases, can be hit hard by it. Of the about 1,415 people with COVID-19 who were hospitalized in Iowa as of Friday night, just 2% were people ages 18 to 29. However, that still equates to 28 people in that age group.
“There have been college athletes here who have not been able to return to their sports due to cardiomyopathy,” Pape-Freiburger said. “They couldn’t move like they used to. Now, there are regular students quarantined for longer than usual, still with symptoms. After, they get winded just crossing the street.”
Anthony Butler is a student of Clarke University who runs for the men’s track team. He was at track practice when he developed a runny nose. While he did not think much of it, he got tested for COVID-19 and was found to be positive.
“The day I went down to isolation was the day I lost my taste,” Butler told the Telegraph Herald. “That lasted five or six days. I felt like myself. I wasn’t in too critical condition. But it was different.”
Local health officials continue to be concerned that even if people in that age group aren’t hit hard by the virus’ effects, they then become spreaders of it.
“Those 19-24 year-olds are still the biggest number going up,” Pape-Freiburger said. “The next age group, which would be their parents, is also going up.”
To combat this trend and spread awareness, the Board of Health is looking for COVID-19-affected students to potentially film a testimonial video to their peers, discouraging risky behavior.
McDonough recommended looking into TikTok video service and other platforms to get the word out locally.