We are in the midst of an unprecedented event that is impacting our world on a very large scale. This naturally is causing stress and anxiety for many of us. This is because we most often feel anxiety when there are events happening to or around us of which we have little to no control.
And there is most definitely a lot happening right now over which we have no control.
I discuss anxiety frequently with children when I teach social-emotional regulation skills. I tell my students that when we start to feel the telltale signs of anxiety — butterflies in our stomachs, tightening in our chests and restless energy in our hands and feet — we should turn our focus to the most fundamental part of ourselves that we do have control over: Our breath.
We spend a significant amount of time during mindfulness practices focusing on the healthy exchange of air in and out of our lungs. To breathe is to be alive. In times of high stress, the simple practice of paying attention to our breath brings comfort and calm because it reassures us that despite all that is happening around us, we are, in fact, alive and well.
Focused breathing that pushes air deep into our lungs, causing the belly to rise, helps us to stop going into the “fight or flight” mode that naturally arises when we are faced with stressful situations. This breathing brings our heart rate down and allows us to pause and feel the ground supporting us. We recognize that in the present moment, we are safe and secure. This brings us peace of mind.
Most of us are facing an overwhelming amount of unstructured time as businesses close and life as we know it comes to a grinding halt. This feels very uncomfortable because our normal lives are extremely scheduled with busy activities and routines. We’re not quite sure how we are going to deal with having to put life on hold.
Those telltale signs of anxiety are starting to set in as we wonder, not only if we are going to be able to care for our families, but also what we are going to do with ourselves to pass the time?
Use this time to slow down and breathe. Find a place to sit comfortably and connect to the ground beneath you. Sit directly on the floor, or sit in a chair with your legs at a 90-degree angle. Place your hands on your knees and straighten your spine. Close your eyes, and slowly inhale through your nose. Hold your breath for a count of four, then slowly exhale back out through your nose or through your mouth.
Repeat.
As you breathe, you will feel your heart rate slow and your shoulders relax. Your mind will begin to calm, and you will feel safe and alive.
It’s amazing how the simple act of focusing on your breath brings about healthy feelings of control and peace of mind.
I believe that once this crisis is past, we might look back on this time as a blessing in disguise. We are being forced to slow down and reconnect with our families and the quieter things in life.
Society normally has us running, gasping for breath as we dash from one obligation to the next. Maybe it’s time for us to slow down and simply breathe.