An emergency declaration from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has suspended penalties and interest related to property taxes, limited landlords’ options to order evictions and permits “carry-out, delivery (or) drive-thru” sales of alcohol in the midst of a viral pandemic.
Reynolds issued the public health emergency declaration Friday morning in response to the continued outbreak of COVID-19, a coronavirus that can cause serious respiratory illness. The first case in Dubuque County was confirmed Thursday.
The declaration:
- Temporarily suspends accumulation of penalties and interest related to overdue property taxes
- Suspends some evictions at rental properties
- Extends the expiration deadline for a permit to carry or acquire a firearm
- Permits carry-out, delivery or drive-thru sales of unopened bottles of alcohol by bars and restaurants
- Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means
- Suspends certain regulations to allow easier transport of essential supplies
Reynolds’ office initially announced that all property tax collections would be suspended during the public health emergency. However, the public notice has been amended to note that only penalties and interest for property tax payments will be suspended.