PEOSTA, Iowa – The City of Peosta is suspending all in-person transactions because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County.
City staff will continue to communicate with and provide services for the public electronically, by phone, by mail and by appointment when necessary, according to a social media post.
Appointments may be made between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Visit cityofpeosta.org or call 563-556-8751 for more information.
The City’s mailing address is P.O. Box 65, Peosta, IA 52068.