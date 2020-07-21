SUBSCRIBE We are providing free community access to critical and urgent COVID-19 pandemic information relating to public health, safety and security. To access our full COVID-19 coverage, subscribe to our digital or print products for as little as 43 cents a day.

PEOSTA, Iowa – The City of Peosta is suspending all in-person transactions because of an increased number of COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County.

City staff will continue to communicate with and provide services for the public electronically, by phone, by mail and by appointment when necessary, according to a social media post.

Appointments may be made between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Visit cityofpeosta.org or call 563-556-8751 for more information.

The City’s mailing address is P.O. Box 65, Peosta, IA 52068.

