Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Saturday’s developments included:
- There was little change in the State of Iowa COVID-19 status reporting, with no new deaths reported in the state and a handful of new cases in the area in the 24-hour period that ended at 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Just two additional cases were confirmed in Dubuque County during that time span. Its 14-day positivity rate dipped to 9.3% as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Jones County recorded six new cases during that time, and its 14-day rate increased to 14.5%.
- Clayton County had four more cases, and its positivity rate fell to 13.4%.
- Jackson County had one new confirmed cases, and its positivity rate fell to 10.8%.
- Delaware County had no additional cases, and its rate fell to 7.5%, down again from one day earlier.
- The state public health department did not release updated county-level hospitalization data again on Saturday. As of Monday afternoon, Dubuque County had 22 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Jones County, four; Jackson County, three; Clayton County, three; and Delaware County, two.
- On Saturday night, the state still was reporting six local long-term-care facility outbreaks. At 5 p.m., the case counts at those facilities showed little change from the previous 24 hours. They were: Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque — 39, an increase of one from 24 hours earlier; Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque — 24 cases; ManorCare Health Services of Dubuque — 23; Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque — eight; Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center — 72; and Guttenberg Care Center — 53.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 395 from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday, increasing to 274,408. Iowa’s death toll, according to the state website, did not move in 24 hours, remaining at 3,744.
- In Wisconsin, Grant and Lafayette counties provided COVID-19 updates on Saturday. Grant County reported no new cases, while Lafayette County had eight. The latest figures for Iowa and Crawford counties came via the state COVID-19 website, which reported six new cases in Crawford County and none in Iowa County. The state does not release data for the number of people who have had COVID-19 who recovered, so those counts have not been updated for those two counties.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 632 new cases Saturday, pushing the total to 468,531. There were four additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,683.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County did not provide an update on Saturday, but the state website reported one new case for the county. The latest number of people who have recovered is unknown.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,293 new confirmed cases Saturday, along with 66 additional deaths. That pushed the state’s total to
934,142 cases and 15,865 deaths.