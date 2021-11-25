The Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and vaccination, publishing updates on Thursdays and Sundays. Wednesday’s developments included:
- Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area since Saturday — one in Dubuque County, one in Jones County, Iowa, and one in Jo Daviess County, Ill.
- Another 691 Dubuque County residents were confirmed to have COVID-19 from Nov. 17 to Wednesday — the fifth consecutive week in which that total has climbed. Elsewhere locally in Iowa, 124 new cases were reported during that one-week span in Jackson County, 106 in Delaware County, 95 in Jones County and 79 in Clayton County.
- In local Wisconsin counties, 96 new COVID-19 cases were reported among Grant County residents since Saturday. There were 43 new cases in that time in Iowa County, 41 in Lafayette County and 35 cases in Crawford County. In Jo Daviess County, Ill., there were 65 new cases confirmed since Saturday.
- There were 41 people with COVID-19 hospitalized at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital as of Wednesday, according to data provided by the hospitals to the TH, an increase of six from one week earlier. The State of Iowa recently discontinued reporting county-level hospitalization data.
- As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again rated the level of community transmission as “high” — the highest rating — in all 10 local counties, unchanged from Saturday.
- As of Wednesday, 169,334 residents of the TH’s coverage area were fully vaccinated, which represents 69.6% of the population that is at least 12 years old.
- For current information on Dubuque County vaccination opportunities, visit www.dubuquecounty.org/sleevesup.
- As of Wednesday, Dubuque Community Schools reported 35 active cases among students, a decrease of 81 since Saturday, and three among staff, a decrease of 19. However, the district dashboard notes that any individuals who will end isolation over Thanksgiving break were removed from the count on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
- Holy Family Catholic Schools reported 31 active cases among students systemwide as of Wednesday, a decrease of 14 from Saturday, and “five or fewer” cases among staff, the same as Saturday. Western Dubuque Community School District reported there were 13 student cases as of Wednesday, a decrease of nine since Saturday, and one staff case, a decrease of three.
- As of Wednesday, 518,859 Iowa residents had been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus, an increase of 10,346 from one week earlier. There were 86 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported, increasing the total to 7,354.
- The CDC reported that as of Wednesday, 1,781,706 Iowans were fully vaccinated, which is 66.6% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Wisconsin, 11,458 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 856,056. The state’s related deaths increased by 52 to 8,900.
- As of Wednesday, 3,450,452 Wisconsin residents had been fully vaccinated, which is 69% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.
- In Illinois, 21,034 new COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, raising the state’s total to 1,784,900. Illinois’ related deaths rose by 153 to 26,313.
- As of Wednesday, 7,739,509 Illinois residents had been fully vaccinated, 71.4% of the state’s residents who are at least 12 years old.