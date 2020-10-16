Dubuque County reported two more COVID-19-related deaths between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. today. The death toll for the county is now at 52.
The county confirmed 93 additional positive cases in that time frame, increasing its total to 4,451. Those 93 new cases came from 298 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing the total number of tests to 33,708. That means the county had a positivity rate of 31.2% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate increased to 13.2%.
Jackson County reported 25 additional cases in that time span for a total of 496. Delaware County reported 19 additional cases, increasing the county’s total to 637. Jones County increased by 10 cases to 380. Clayton County had eight additional cases for a total of 336.
No additional related deaths were reported in the time frame in those four counties. Delaware County remains at eight deaths; Clayton, Jackson and Jones counties each have had three such deaths.
Another long-term-care facility has been added to the state's list of centers with outbreaks, bringing the area total to five reported outbreaks.
Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque is reporting six COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. today.
Edgewood Convalescent Home has four positive cases, with one person recovered. Good Neighbor Home in Manchester continues to have 73 cases with 39 individuals now reported as recovered.
MercyOne Dyersville continues to have 28 cases with 11 recovered, and Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque now has 19 cases with 16 recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 1,384 additional cases for a total of 104,606.
The death toll in Iowa rose by 16, to 1,521 as of 11 a.m. today.