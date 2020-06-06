Six more cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed between 11 a.m. Friday and 11 a.m. today.
The county's total stood at 362 as of the latter time.
No additional deaths were reported during that 24-hour period, keeping the county's toll at 21.
One additional case was reported in Jackson County, for a total of 14. One more case also was reported in Delaware County, for a total of 20 No new cases were reported during that time frame in Clayton or Jones counties, so their totals remained at 34 and 37, respectively.
Statewide, 344 new cases were reported from 11 a.m. Friday to 11 a.m. today. There were 21,438 cases statewide at 11 a.m. today.
Nine more deaths were reported, putting the total at 598.